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Propertarianism vs Parasitical Climate Pseudoscience
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19 views • July 20, 2020
Video: Climate of Sophistry
Joseph and guest Noah J. Revoy discuss how Propertarian Law would provide for the ability to punish parasitical political pseudoscientific schemes such as climate change alarmism, and remove that pseudoscience from the educational, political, and public commons.
Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=127&;v=m4UE-Wr-ypI&feature=emb_logo
Joseph and guest Noah J. Revoy discuss how Propertarian Law would provide for the ability to punish parasitical political pseudoscientific schemes such as climate change alarmism, and remove that pseudoscience from the educational, political, and public commons.
Video Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=127&;v=m4UE-Wr-ypI&feature=emb_logo
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