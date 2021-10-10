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Covid19 Vaccines Wuhan Lab Issue Moderna NIH NIAID Collaboration Gain of Function Research UNC Darpa
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51 views • October 10, 2021
Covid19 Vaccines Wuhan Lab Issue Moderna NIH NIAID Collaboration Gain of Function Research UNC Darpa
Ben Swann
https://rumble.com/vnhjbv-breaking-gain-of-function-program-also-used-to-create-vaccine.html
https://www.facebook.com/BenSwannRealityCheck/videos/608898793596729
BREAKING: Gain Of Function ALSO Used To Create Vaxx? New document show that Peter Dasak and EcoHealth weren't just trying to create gain of function for Covid, but were also creating a vaccine. Is it the same vaccine that was later passed to Moderna?
Ben Swann
https://rumble.com/vnhjbv-breaking-gain-of-function-program-also-used-to-create-vaccine.html
https://www.facebook.com/BenSwannRealityCheck/videos/608898793596729
BREAKING: Gain Of Function ALSO Used To Create Vaxx? New document show that Peter Dasak and EcoHealth weren't just trying to create gain of function for Covid, but were also creating a vaccine. Is it the same vaccine that was later passed to Moderna?
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