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1/2 Dave Hodges & Celeste Solum (6/22/2020): Chilling Interview -- Former FEMA Official Details the Step-by-Step Plan to Destroy America
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32528 views • June 23, 2020
(Part 1 of 2): From Dave Hodges (6/22/2020): "I recently interviewed former FEMA official, Celeste Solum. This was the first part of two interviews in which Celeste laid out in detail the plans for the powers-that-be to totally destroy the United States of America. How does Celeste know what is coming? She was part of planning the details, until her devotion to the Lord forced her to walk away. Celeste paid a heavy price for walking away and is still persecuted today. This is not an interview for the faint of heart and if anyone needed an excuse to get right with God, this is it!!!"
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-health/former-fema-official-details-step-step-plan-destroy-america
Celeste Solum: https://shepherdsheart.life/
------------ CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are ("Sinner's prayers" are not in the Bible).
Christians ought to download and prove this out while there is still time (prove it wrong if you can):
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) — A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)
Source: https://thecommonsenseshow.com/agenda-21-conspiracy-health/former-fema-official-details-step-step-plan-destroy-america
Celeste Solum: https://shepherdsheart.life/
------------ CHRISTIANS: Be sure you are saved and not just think you are ("Sinner's prayers" are not in the Bible).
Christians ought to download and prove this out while there is still time (prove it wrong if you can):
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) — A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
Prove all things; hold fast that which is good. (1Thess 5:21)
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