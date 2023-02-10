Create New Account
No Need to Knead Bread....Fresh Hot Bread from Home.
Hotmess Homestead
Published Yesterday

In 10 minutes or less, you can make the most versatile bread.  Just by itself it is delicious, but you can add many different ingredients to change it up.  The hard part of this is waiting for it to cool to slice into it once it is done baking.

Rosemary and walnuts

Raisins, Cinnamon and pecans

Quinoa, Oatmeal and pumpkin seeds

Poppy seeds and Almonds...The possibilities are endless.

