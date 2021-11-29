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11 29 21 The ENEMY has CREATED a PROBLEM to JUSTIFY taking our FREEDOM Watch INDICTMENTSTRIALS PRAY
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Maxwell victims attorney
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/36327
Man speaking to crowd about vaccines
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South African Doctor
https://t.me/cbknews/11634
District court halts CMS mandate
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2665
Covid in 2039
https://t.me/chiefnerd/958
Cases by country and boosters chart
https://t.me/chiefnerd/959
O Baby from Bannon
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Desantis on insanity of lockdowns
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Armor of God
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*Mail your gift to:
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Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
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Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
—————————
🌿 Be The Best Version of Yourself in 2021 With Tumeric!
http://agewithawk.com/
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ^^^
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
——————————e
12 PC Kitchen Utensil
https://tinyurl.com/2p85f546
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Last Planet
Song by Roman P
https://artlist.io/song/9318/last-planet?search=last-planet
Capitol Punishment the MOVIE
https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Part 1 and 1 vids on Maxwell trial
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/56061
Maxwell victims attorney
https://t.me/TheRealKimShady/36327
Man speaking to crowd about vaccines
https://t.me/notovaccine/9333
South African Doctor
https://t.me/cbknews/11634
District court halts CMS mandate
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/2665
Covid in 2039
https://t.me/chiefnerd/958
Cases by country and boosters chart
https://t.me/chiefnerd/959
O Baby from Bannon
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/56161
Desantis on insanity of lockdowns
https://t.me/ItalyQanons/5213
Armor of God
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/56042
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
PINK SILICONE Kitchen Utensils
https://tinyurl.com/yfsyrmza
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/Don-The-Punisher-Pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin
https://thepatriotpin.com/gold-cross-pin?tracking=AndWeKnow
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