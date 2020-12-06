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Miles Guo: any knowledge or enlightenment has its price; even Miles Guo cannot wake up many people close to him even they saw the facts that CCP arrested, tortured Miles’ family members, and seizure of their assets in billions; it’s sad and shameful for Chinese intellectual elites that Zhong Nanshan is representing the whole CCP China’s scientific and medical communities; any fellow fighters who are willing to join the NFSC must behold “the truth prevails”, also please read carefully of NFSC’s Declarations: believe in God, respect others and “one person, one vote” in China
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