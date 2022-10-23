ALBERT BOURLA PHIZSER - JUST ADMITS TO THE GENOCIDE CAUSED BY HIS DEATH JABS - THE NUREMBERG RULES STILL APPLY - MILLIONS DEAD BILLIONS MAIMED , BRAGGING WILL NOT HELP YOUR CASE

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CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
GENOCIDE -MASS WORLDWIDE MURDER
DEMOCIDE
FRAUD
FORCED COEARSION
EXPERIMENTATION ON HUMANS WITHOUT CONSENT
JUST TO MENTION A FEW!
ALL CARRY THE DEATH PENALTY! - REGARDLESS OF RELIGION OR RACE!
THE TRUTH - https://www.brighteon.com/0069ad91-2fbc-4c4e-8db5-cd82064e570b
https://www.brighteon.com/ef187449-df02-418f-9968-f8a8619e84f4