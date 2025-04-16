CRISIS in Canada: Christians Must WAKE UP!

Jeff Gunnarson of Campaign Life Coalition joins the show to expose the growing political and spiritual crisis in Canada. From Donald Trump’s “51st state” comment to the rising influence of globalist figures like Mark Carney, Gunnarson breaks down what’s really at stake for Christian voters heading into the next federal election.

Many Canadian Catholics feel politically homeless as Conservative leaders abandon pro-life candidates and moral clarity. Gunnarson issues a call to arms: Christians must stop sitting on the sidelines and start running for office, voting with conviction, and reclaiming the public square.

This is more than politics: it’s a battle for the soul of Canada.⭐