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New flyer update, 3rd October 2021. And other stuff.
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30 views • October 03, 2021
New flyer update, white rose stickers and other stuff.
Thanks to my mate in no man's land for the new flyer 👍. Good work mate.
🇦🇺 🪃
Please follow and subscribe to Roobs' Flyers on:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee/Lbry - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected] or [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
Thanks to my mate in no man's land for the new flyer 👍. Good work mate.
🇦🇺 🪃
Please follow and subscribe to Roobs' Flyers on:
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee/Lbry - https://odysee.com/$/invite/@roobsflyers:0
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/SgYhxS6Eb6ka/
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7eCH7TM_T2cCb08qni6TKQ
TG - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Fascistbook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens
Contact Roobs' Flyers - [email protected] or [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
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