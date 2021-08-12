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8 12 21 The EVIDENCE is OVERWHELMING Many LIVES in DANGER A Battle to Remember Pray
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Get 51% Off Here ➡️ (https://healthwithawk.com/)
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Ground Control
Song by ANBR
https://artlist.io/song/68724/ground-control
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Vaccine shaking violently
https://t.me/cakesPatti
Daniel Scavino video
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/9484
DeSantis puts county on notice
https://tinyurl.com/tj4kau9s
No more masks yelling
https://twitter.com/DanScavino/status/1425321430003109892?s=20
Australia..don’t talk to anyone
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/9497
CRT banned
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/9520
House Sgt at Arms delivering warrants
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/9549
Lets call in the military
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/23448
Kentucky governor idiot
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews/23454
Texas audit coming
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist/9557
Australia can scan QR code for info
https://t.me/friendsoftruth/726
Arnold says screw your freedom
https://twitter.com/therecount/status/1425542635423424515?s=20
Laura quits teaching..accuses school of asking to snitch on others
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/14117
This is big news…we need to report the fraud
https://t.me/MidnightRiderChannel/32114
Arkansas rising up
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat/1233
Crenshaw idiot
https://t.me/QAnonJohn17/12476
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
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★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
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