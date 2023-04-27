Create New Account
They're hiding all those fake social media accounts predominantly on Twitter
2 views
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
https://gettr.com/post/p2fhmuo6ecb

They're hiding all those fake social media accounts predominantly on Twitter. And then they kind of purposefully create and amplify that disinformation or misinformation to aggravate your political and social stability.

他们将那些假的社交媒体账号主要藏在Twitter上。然后有意创造和放大那些错误信息或虚假信息来煽动你们的政治和社会稳定。

@JoeOltmann @DavidClements @Apollo

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #KashPatel #takedowntheccp



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashion13579

