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Real Avid Torq and Driver Master Set // Gunsmith's New Favorite Tool?
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32 views • May 27, 2022
My friends at Real Avid came up with a really cool screwdriver set in the Smart Torq and Driver Master Set. This set has just about anything a professional or DIYer would need to work on a gun.
Unlike other Torq Drivers, this one tells you exactly what your torq setting is down to the inch-pound.
If you want to do more research on this set check it out on Amazon https://amzn.to/39SkZCF
#gunsmith #tools #torq @The Rogue Banshee @Real Avid
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Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:38 Smart Torq Case
1:19 Three Screwdrivers in the set
1:48 Torq Screwdriver
2:09 Added leverage on Screwdrivers
2:59 Screwdriver Bits
3:35 Screwdrivers in use
4:54 Torq Driver Use
5:14 Magnetic Parts Tray
5:37 Final Thoughts
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Website
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Instagram
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Facebook
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Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Unlike other Torq Drivers, this one tells you exactly what your torq setting is down to the inch-pound.
If you want to do more research on this set check it out on Amazon https://amzn.to/39SkZCF
#gunsmith #tools #torq @The Rogue Banshee @Real Avid
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:38 Smart Torq Case
1:19 Three Screwdrivers in the set
1:48 Torq Screwdriver
2:09 Added leverage on Screwdrivers
2:59 Screwdriver Bits
3:35 Screwdrivers in use
4:54 Torq Driver Use
5:14 Magnetic Parts Tray
5:37 Final Thoughts
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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