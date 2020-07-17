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How We Got Rid of Mask Mandates in Orange County, CA, 3142
The Still Report
The Still Report
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81 views • July 17, 2020
Good evening, I’m still reporting on how Orange County, Calif, beat the masks mandate, unlike the rest of the state.
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Speaking about ageless, someone on comments told me I was looking tired soooo, Beth and I snuck off to the gun range this afternoon with a friend who used to head the ballistics lab of a state police organization. It was a lot of fun to shoot with someone who really knew what he was talking about, and kept me straight on the safe operation of a Remington 870 Police magnum.
I shot my first clay pigeons with it, and as Beth can attest because she was the Puller, I hit about 50%. Not bad for the first outing. I also discovered that the spread at 10 yards was about 18-inches in diameter. Makes it pretty easy to hit something.
Little Beth couldn’t be coaxed into shooting a clay frisbee, but she did give a .22 with a nice scope a try. Here she is using a bench rest at 50 yards, but it wasn’t tied down.
Suddenly, the competitive Beth asserted herself, and then she wanted to win.
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Well, here is the result. Here is Beth’s target. Then we adjusted the scope a couple of clicks and I shot a grouping of 5. Pretty darned close, but the thing is, I’ve been shooting since I was in the 4th grade, so I’ll have to give the win to Little Beth - a budding Annie Oakley – and, in fact Annie Oakley performed in this area once upon a time.
On another note, I’m being interviewed by a certain news network next week on a special about censorship. Ohhh, I have a few things to say about that. Pray that I don’t do a Joe Biden.
I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American Freedom. Good day.
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president trumpmask mandateorange county ca
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