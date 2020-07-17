How We Got Rid of Mask Mandates in Orange County, CA, 3142

Good evening, I’m still reporting on how Orange County, Calif, beat the masks mandate, unlike the rest of the state.

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Speaking about ageless, someone on comments told me I was looking tired soooo, Beth and I snuck off to the gun range this afternoon with a friend who used to head the ballistics lab of a state police organization. It was a lot of fun to shoot with someone who really knew what he was talking about, and kept me straight on the safe operation of a Remington 870 Police magnum.

I shot my first clay pigeons with it, and as Beth can attest because she was the Puller, I hit about 50%. Not bad for the first outing. I also discovered that the spread at 10 yards was about 18-inches in diameter. Makes it pretty easy to hit something.

Little Beth couldn’t be coaxed into shooting a clay frisbee, but she did give a .22 with a nice scope a try. Here she is using a bench rest at 50 yards, but it wasn’t tied down.

Suddenly, the competitive Beth asserted herself, and then she wanted to win.

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Well, here is the result. Here is Beth’s target. Then we adjusted the scope a couple of clicks and I shot a grouping of 5. Pretty darned close, but the thing is, I’ve been shooting since I was in the 4th grade, so I’ll have to give the win to Little Beth - a budding Annie Oakley – and, in fact Annie Oakley performed in this area once upon a time.

On another note, I’m being interviewed by a certain news network next week on a special about censorship. Ohhh, I have a few things to say about that. Pray that I don’t do a Joe Biden.

I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American Freedom. Good day.