Watch Russia's mammoth ballistic missile Yars being loaded into launching silo

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To perform the operation, special transport and loading equipment was used. The operation that involves highly complicated technological manoeuvres last for several hours.
The Kozelsk missile formation in the Kaluga region of Russia is the first formation to be re-equipped with the stationary Yars missile system.
The RS-24 Yars, also known as RT-24 Yars or Topol-MR is a Russian MIRV-equipped, thermonuclear armed intercontinental ballistic missile. The missile was first tested on May 29, 2007.