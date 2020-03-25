Ralph Cinque: Official Coronavirus Data Is Dubious

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Ralph Cinque, founder of the Oswald Innocence Project, and writer and producer of My Stretch of Texas Ground, is a chiropractor and expert on nutrition, weight loss, and fasting. In this interview he questions whether the global medical establishment really understands the Covid-19 issue, arguing that the disease may not be as highly contagious, nor the tests as reliable, as conventional wisdom dictates. Are we blowing up our economy based on faulty data?
Dr. Cinque isn't the only voice raising such questions. One of the world's leading experts on epidemiology, Dr. John P.A. Ioannidis, recently made some of the same points. An excellent evidence-based article along similar lines by Aaron Ginn was recently suppressed and censored by Medium.com.