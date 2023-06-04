Welcome To Proverbs Club.Ruin Overtakes The Wicked.
Proverbs 3:25 (NIV).
25) Have no fear of sudden disaster
or of the ruin that overtakes the wicked,
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Narrow Path protects the Righteous.
Destruction engulfs the Wicked.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2s3fbsy4
