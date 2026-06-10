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A Divine Revelation of Angels: Judgements
Genesis 19:12-13 CEV
[12-13] The two angels said to Lot, “The Lord has heard many terrible things about the people of Sodom, and he has sent us here to destroy the city. Take your family and leave. Take every relative you have in the city, as well as the men your daughters are going to marry.”
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