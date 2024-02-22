Create New Account
The War On MAGA
Son of the Republic
644 Subscribers
114 views
Published a day ago

◦ READ: Federal Government Flagged Transactions Using Terms Like “MAGA” And “TRUMP” For Financial Institutions


Paradigm Press | Are You A Target? The Shocking Surveillance On Your Finances (21 February 2024)

https://youtu.be/WYUOmdnOCR8

police stateprivacyfiat currencyfederal reservedonald trumpsurveillancemagarightstyrannybig brotherdystopiatotalitarianismserfdomauthoritarianismbanksterdigital currencycentral bankjim rickardsfinancial slaverybanking cartelcbdcjames rickardsbiden bucksfinancial enslavementmatt insley

