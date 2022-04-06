UKRAINE ROCKET ATTACK ON DONBASS CIVILIANS

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morphonios
Jake Morphonios
In the early morning hours of April 5th, 2022, the armed forces of Ukraine carried out a Uragan rocket attack on the civilian center of Donetsk. The attack destroyed several homes and sent an 11-year-old girl to the hospital with a brain injury.
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