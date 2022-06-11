COVID VACCINE INJURIES OVERWHELM COURTS

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The Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP) is overwhelmed and understaffed with the amount of injury claims being filed from the Covid-19 Vaccines. The program is now on life support and is on the verge of collapse.
#VICP #VaccineInjury #ExperimentalVaccines
POSTED: June 10, 2022