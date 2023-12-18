Create New Account
"Jesus' First Miracle Turning Water Into Wine"
Hal Graves
Published 21 hours ago

My latest video is on Jesus' first miracle, of turning the water into wine at the wedding of Cana in Galilee.  It looks at why Jesus  chose to perform the miracle and its significance.  I believe the miracle has prophetic ramifications for all those accepting Jesus as their Lord and savior!  

marriage supper of the lambthe bride of christthe first miracle of jesuswedding in canaturned water into wineran out of winejesus fills six stone jars with waterthe best wine served lastthe disciples believed in himhis wedding feastmarriage feast of the lambjesus will return for his bride the churchthe unity in marriagecana in galileejesus attended a wedding

