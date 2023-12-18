"Jesus' First Miracle Turning Water Into Wine"

My latest video is on Jesus' first miracle, of turning the water into wine at the wedding of Cana in Galilee. It looks at why Jesus chose to perform the miracle and its significance. I believe the miracle has prophetic ramifications for all those accepting Jesus as their Lord and savior!
