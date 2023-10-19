Create New Account
Gaza's only cancer hospital could close, around 9,000 patients to be affected
channel image
Published Yesterday

Al Jazeera


Oct 19, 2023


The only hospital for cancer treatment in Gaza says it could be forced to shut down because of Israel's continued siege.

The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital has already stopped some services like radiology.

The fuel and medical aid shortages are affecting some 9,000 cancer patients who have nowhere else to go for treatment.

The hospital is currently operating on a single local generator.

Dr. Subhi Skeyk Director of The Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital inside Gaza talks more about this.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qeJY6oed8us

israelgeneratorwarcancer treatmentgazahospitalal jazeerashut downsiegeshortagesnine thousand patientsturkish-palestinian friendship hosptialradiology

