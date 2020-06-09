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Guess Who's Funding and Promoting Gene Drives
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18 views • June 09, 2020
Jonathan Latham of Independent Science News joins us to discuss his 2017 article, "Gates Foundation Hired PR Firm to Manipulate UN Over Gene Drives." We talk about gene drives, the dangers inherent in this technology, how the UN is involved, and why the Gates Foundation and DARPA are so interested in introducing genetic modifications into various species.
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