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Holy Mary Mother of God : is that a Doobie on the table at the Patriots Cannabis Co retreat ? Call the Police !
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130 views • July 04, 2021
We like to have fun here at the Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia. Hope you can come down and visit us someday. Actually what is cool is that most north Americans have not visited Medellin, and when they do, they love it. Please check out our web site for the Nature Lodge: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Thank you.
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