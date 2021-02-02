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Time For YOU To Pay Back The COVID Debt!
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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351 views • February 02, 2021
https://youtu.be/TvzyVaUlzZQ

The inimitable Godfrey Bloom MEP who tells it as he sees it. A true statesman, with a message to the treasury and to keep us all well informed. More about the man at the foot of this page.

If you enjoy my content don't forget to follow me on my Social Media for more: Website: http://godfreybloom.uk/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/godfreybloom... Twitter: https://twitter.com/goddersbloom

Godfrey Bloom is a libertarian author with six books published on both military history & Austrian School Economics. He worked in the City of London where he won an international prize for fund management. He represented Yorkshire & Lincolnshire in the European Parliament. During his term of office he attracted over sixty million views on his chamber speeches exposing State bank & tax malpractice on Facebook & You Tube. Thought to be an all time record. He brought experience if not influence to the mainly lay EU Parliamentary Monetary & Economic Affairs Committee, putting both members & European Central Bank President under unaccustomed pressure. Godfrey Bloom is holder of the Territorial Decoration & bar, Sovereign’s Medal, Armed Forces Parliamentary Medal & European Parliamentary silver medal. He is married to one of Europe’s leading equine physiotherapists.
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covid scamgodfrey bloom mepa true statesman
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