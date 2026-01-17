BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AI
FORGET RENEE [NO] GOOD ☛ THE ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION OF PAUL GABRIEL GOSSELIN WAS A BAD SHOOTING
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
https://justiceforpaul.com/


This is the full video (only seven minutes) of the assassin cop who arrives on the scene late into the earlier police interaction. He was likely responding to the radio dispatcher who wrongly reports "an irate man with a gun". Nevertheless he clearly does not evaluate the scene independently for any "Imminent threat" but has a predetermined goal to take me out (A christian white older physician with no criminal background ) .


           The shooter quickly yells "shut it off "(the car was shut off) then verbally responds to the on scene constable who can be heard offering me help to get me home.The shooter actually says "TOO Late" to himself and immediately yells "crossfire crossfire" and shoots me with a 12 gauge hollow point slug . I immediately moved once I heard the yelling cross(fire) and can be heard screaming out ..Once I was hit by this massive round I instictively moved and this coward took another shot at me that hit my door.


              This is a textbook example of a wrongful use of deadly force especially when compared to the recent Minnesota shooting.that all the lefties are claiming as a wrongful use of deadly force as she literally hits a cop with her car. Please note as the shooting officer (we still don't know his identity) approaches me through the woods he announce the radio "watch for crossfire" as he clearly plans to take me out.


The shooter's mandatory statement following this event has never been released in discovery or in any other form for the public to see.


WAS THIS AN ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION 🚑 OF PAUL GABRIEL GOSSELIN⁉️


https://youtu.be/4xP-E9HAOjc

false chargesmulti pronged attackattempted assassinationpaul gabriel gosselinbarryvillerenee no good shooting
