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Another shot clearly shows Iranian missiles directly hit Mouaffak Salti Airbase
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Local Jordanian media outlets shared footages, including one clearly showing several heavy Iranian missiles directly hitting the US Muwaffaq Salti (Al-Azraq) Air Base, after penetrating the air defense layer. According to an IRGC statement, it announced it had targeted several bases in Kuwait and Bahrain on the morning of June 10, along with an attack on a base in Jordan with 12 missiles, which hosts US military operations. Muwaffaq Salti Air Base is a joint US-Jordan installation about 100 km east of Amman, and under a 15-year agreement, the US has complete operational control. In February, reports indicated the base hosts more than 60 US jets – including 30 F-35 and 36 F-15. Air defense systems located at the base working hard to intercept the incoming missiles, with Jordan claiming it intercepted 20 Iranian ballistic missiles and drones and that only debris caused impacts, while large columns of smoke were seen over the base area after blow.

But, Arab media outlets shared footage and reported that an Iranian missile hit an American air defense system at the base, while other videos showed fire at the base after the missile hammering. According to IRGC, the targets were four hangars for fighter jets, as well as critical facilities and the base's command and control center. Despite Amman's denials, these facilities were allegedly hit, as confirmed by satellite imagery showing impact trails. Satellite imagery produced by Soar Atlas shows a clear change in the trails between June 5 and June 10 following the visits of advanced missiles. Some marks are visible, but confirmation of the objects hit remains difficult without higher-resolution imagery.

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jordanal-azraqus muwaffaq salti air base
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