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Evaluating the Secret History of US Presidents by Pete Papherakles
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
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22 views • July 06, 2022

At 8:30 we talk about the secret history of the American Presidents. Pete Papaherakles is popular on my channel but his computer has been broken for a year and he seems to like to be taking a break from analyzing the problems in this world. This video was released on June 13, 2018 so this is a flashback video to share "the godfather's" timeless wisdom with you. He is such a dear buddy and wise advisor, 12 days younger than me. I called him the other day and he's fine but to the public, the godfather has dropped off the face of the earth.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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