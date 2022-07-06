Evaluating the Secret History of US Presidents by Pete Papherakles

At 8:30 we talk about the secret history of the American Presidents. Pete Papaherakles is popular on my channel but his computer has been broken for a year and he seems to like to be taking a break from analyzing the problems in this world. This video was released on June 13, 2018 so this is a flashback video to share "the godfather's" timeless wisdom with you. He is such a dear buddy and wise advisor, 12 days younger than me. I called him the other day and he's fine but to the public, the godfather has dropped off the face of the earth.

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