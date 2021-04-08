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N.A. Cannabis Monthly Sales Update
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10 views • April 08, 2021
California's 28% YOY sales growth equates to over $413.7MM in total monthly sales, trending towards a record half-trillion dollar year. Nevada saw a much needed 46% jump in year-over-year sales growth, more than double the previous month.
Illinois' market may be normalizing with "only" 85% YOY sales growth, down from 343% in February. Total sales in the Windy City are still strong at $110MM last month with an average purchase of $107 per customer per visit.
California saw over 6MM customers purchase on average $67.81 versus 200k in Saskatchewan purchasing on average $44.31 per visit.
Brand concentration was the most competitive In Washington State at 27%, whereas Nevada is slightly less competitive with the top 10 brands making up 43% of the market share.
Show Notes:
Cannabis Market Overview April 2021
https://www.headset.io/posts/cannabis-market-overview-april-2021
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 692 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Illinois' market may be normalizing with "only" 85% YOY sales growth, down from 343% in February. Total sales in the Windy City are still strong at $110MM last month with an average purchase of $107 per customer per visit.
California saw over 6MM customers purchase on average $67.81 versus 200k in Saskatchewan purchasing on average $44.31 per visit.
Brand concentration was the most competitive In Washington State at 27%, whereas Nevada is slightly less competitive with the top 10 brands making up 43% of the market share.
Show Notes:
Cannabis Market Overview April 2021
https://www.headset.io/posts/cannabis-market-overview-april-2021
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 692 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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