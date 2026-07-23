5 Important Health Tests to Consider Before Getting Married

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Understanding your health before marriage is a responsible step toward protecting your future together. This video explains why an aids screening test is an essential part of premarital health screening. Learn how early HIV detection enables timely treatment, helps prevent transmission, improves long-term health outcomes, and gives couples greater confidence as they begin their journey together.