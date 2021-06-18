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2020 DEC 28 WWIII has started DEMOCRACY vs. SOCIALISTIC COMMUNISTIC GLOBALISATION.ia
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: The Plot to Steal America and We the People Are Fighting Back: WWIII has started DEMOCRACY vs. SOCIALISTICCOMMUNISTIC GLOBALISATION ie. ONE WORLD GOVERNANCE by the Ruling Elite, Tsars, Emperors, Lords and the subjug-ated slaves or NATION STATE DEMOCRACIES by Elected Self Governance, empowered by the people for the people. And the US.Election outcome is a Critical Battle that must be won by Legal Votes not Fraud. This is 1775 in 2020
FULL STORYHERE:
https://www.4cmitv.com/2020/12/28/2020-dec-28-wwiii-has-started-democracy-vs-socialistic-communistic-globalisation/
: The Plot to Steal America and We the People Are Fighting Back: WWIII has started DEMOCRACY vs. SOCIALISTICCOMMUNISTIC GLOBALISATION ie. ONE WORLD GOVERNANCE by the Ruling Elite, Tsars, Emperors, Lords and the subjug-ated slaves or NATION STATE DEMOCRACIES by Elected Self Governance, empowered by the people for the people. And the US.Election outcome is a Critical Battle that must be won by Legal Votes not Fraud. This is 1775 in 2020
FULL STORYHERE:
https://www.4cmitv.com/2020/12/28/2020-dec-28-wwiii-has-started-democracy-vs-socialistic-communistic-globalisation/
Keywords
gmoanti-whiteciacommunismchemtrailjesuitrothschildholohoaxagenda 219-11marxismbankers warscfrevent 201killer vaccinessatanic pharmazionist new world orderlgbtq agendafeminist movementevil education systempoisoning waterj p morgan familyevil rockefeller foundationisrael apartheidjewish domination of america and rest of the world
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