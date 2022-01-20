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Ep 151 The MOST IMPORTANT idea for the future of humanity
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20 views • January 20, 2022
In this Episode of Living outside the Matrix, Nigel Howitt discusses the importance of holding a world view based on the Primacy of existence. But he points out that currently our culture is dominated by the opposite idea called the primacy of consciousness. The former leads to human flourishment, the latter to Tyranny and human suffering!
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The show notes can be found here https://lawfulrebel.com/most-important-idea
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up for the Lawful rebel Newsletter go to https://lawfulrebel.com/
Follow Lawful Rebel on these platforms:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawfulrebelcom/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lawfulrebel
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@LawfulRebel:9
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/c/LawfulRebelTV/featured
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