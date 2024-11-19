Biden's Border #Trafficked with J.J. Carrell

My guest today is the unstoppable J.J. Carrell. He’s a retired US Border Patrol agent with 24 years in service.

He is unapologetically patriotic and believes in the greatness of America and her citizens. And he is unafraid to point out the corruption within our government that is destroying the sovereignty of America. He’s the author of INVADED, a book exposing The Intentional Destruction of the American Immigration System and has collaborated on a new documentary film called #Trafficked

This is a candid talk with a man who has been on the front lines and a first hand witness to the deliberate, wilful destruction of the U.S. border. It is a full-blown invasion being directed by Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayokas, the UN, George Soros’ Open Society, and other globalist organizations. And it is being carried out by criminals, mercenaries… and being aided by the WOKE mobs who refuse to accept reality.