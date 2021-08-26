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Miles Guo, Victim of CCP War or Bad Guy?
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81 views • August 26, 2021
What the Chinese Communist Party has in store for America will shock you! And they aren't stopping with America either! This plan has been underway for over 70 years and we are just finding out about it? Thankyou main stream media! You have sold your soul for a dollar. Go Miles Guo!
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