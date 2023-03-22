REVELATION FOR BEGINNERS, CHAPTER NINE, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS— JOIN US TODAY AS WE DIG DEEPER INTO THIS FASCINATING BOOK OF REVELATION. WE DISCOVER FRIGHTFUL CREATURES THAT WILL APPEAR DURING THE GREAT TRIBULATION, ARE THEY LOCUSTS? ARE THEY DEMONS? WHATEVER THEY ARE THEY WILL STING THE UNBELIEVER FOR FIVE MONTHS! IN ADDITION, WE ALSO ENCOUNTER A DEMONIC ARMY OF HORSEMEN WITH THEIR POWER IN THEIR MOUTH, AND IN THEIR TAILS WERE LIKE UNTO SCORPIONS, AND HAD HEADS AND WITH THEM THEY DO HURT. TODAY’S SHOW IS CHILLING TO BEHOLD FOR ANYONE LEFT BEHIND DURING THE GREAT TRIBULATION!
Jesus 24/7 Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLU_GR002K_fNXpgJWWBfSN-nT9FVZ1Jfu
You can now listen to our videos in Audio with Anchor, Apple, Google and Spotify at Jesus 24/7
https://anchor.fm/jesus247/episodes/Jesus-247-Episode-46-Revelation-for-Beginners-Chapter-Nine-with-Susan-Davis-and-Dina-Kalmeta-e1eu7c8
Visit Susan at the following sites:
Email: [email protected]
Susan's Website: http://marriagesupper.wix.com/endtimescatalog
This is a FREE Ebook—here is the official Marriage Supper of the Lamb website: http://sites.radiantwebtools.com/index.cfm?i=15948
Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/162979
Thank you for watching and God bless you!
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Marriage-Supper-Lamb-Susan-Davis-ebook/dp/B0083XFXWG/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=marriage+supper+of+the+lamb+susan+davis&qid=1629391222&sr=8-2
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.