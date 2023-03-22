REVELATION FOR BEGINNERS, CHAPTER NINE, WITH HOSTS DINA KALMETA AND SUSAN DAVIS— JOIN US TODAY AS WE DIG DEEPER INTO THIS FASCINATING BOOK OF REVELATION. WE DISCOVER FRIGHTFUL CREATURES THAT WILL APPEAR DURING THE GREAT TRIBULATION, ARE THEY LOCUSTS? ARE THEY DEMONS? WHATEVER THEY ARE THEY WILL STING THE UNBELIEVER FOR FIVE MONTHS! IN ADDITION, WE ALSO ENCOUNTER A DEMONIC ARMY OF HORSEMEN WITH THEIR POWER IN THEIR MOUTH, AND IN THEIR TAILS WERE LIKE UNTO SCORPIONS, AND HAD HEADS AND WITH THEM THEY DO HURT. TODAY’S SHOW IS CHILLING TO BEHOLD FOR ANYONE LEFT BEHIND DURING THE GREAT TRIBULATION!

