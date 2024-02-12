Create New Account
Oliver Stone calls attention to Julian Assange's final UK court hearing
Oliver Stone calls attention to protests in London and globally on February 20-21 as Julian Assange's final UK court hearing nears


"He's one of us, he's more than that - he is the collective us - if he goes down a part of each one of us goes down" #FreeAssange


https://x.com/wikileaks/status/1756859825655304291?s=20

