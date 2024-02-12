Oliver Stone calls attention to Julian Assange's final UK court hearing

Oliver Stone calls attention to protests in London and globally on February 20-21 as Julian Assange's final UK court hearing nears
"He's one of us, he's more than that - he is the collective us - if he goes down a part of each one of us goes down" #FreeAssange
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.