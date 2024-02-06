Why Is This Dog Family Hiding In The Bushes I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
Feb 3, 2024
Mother dog Harry has four babies and she doesn't want to lose them. Thus, she decided to live inside the bushes. The older sister is trying to take care of the younger siblings but it's getting hard since they're growing up in their size. Would they be able to live in safe environment?
