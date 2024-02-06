Create New Account
Why Is This Dog Family Hiding In The Bushes I Kritter Klub
High Hopes
Kritter Klub


Feb 3, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


Mother dog Harry has four babies and she doesn't want to lose them. Thus, she decided to live inside the bushes. The older sister is trying to take care of the younger siblings but it's getting hard since they're growing up in their size. Would they be able to live in safe environment?


 More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’: • Woofers🐕 https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLXUa4YQQiwqhA6-gYbPcZE6aEI9EBTxo6


#Kritterklub #dog #dogrescue #dogvideo


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IQWNLl9g6SM

Keywords
familydogbusheshidingkritter klub

