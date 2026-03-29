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Babylon is fallen: Avro Manhattan’s Vatican Billions exposes the Vatican’s wealth
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Hourofthetruth.

Tom Friess on Avro Manhattan’s masterpiece “Vatican Billions”. Tom Friess from Inquisition Update read and discussed this book in 2011, but the information in there is timeless.

By falsely claimed copyright of Nicklas Arthur of Firstamendmentradio the videos were taken down on You Tube. Nicklas Arthur does not respect the intellectual free work Tom Friess provided him with and claims the sole right for Tom his work. I make no money or get any other earthly reward for publishing this work, so i will continue to fight against the devil and his agents who don't want the Truth to get out.

"Two thousand years of wealth accumulation from Caesar to the Space Age" Where your treasure is, there will your heart be also. Matthew 6:21.

How come that although she claims to be preoccupied with the riches of heaven, she is in reality one of the most formidable accumulators of the riches of the earth?

When did it all begin? Where? How? What was the roman catholic church's economic empire in the past? One thousand, five hundred or one hundred years ago? How vast is it now? Is it true that it is the most powerful financial entity of all times?

If so, how many thousand millions does it handle? How much real estate? How much stock, trusts and bonds? How many shares in oil, motors, automation, electronics, hotels, air lines, chemicals, engineering and space corporations?

Is it true that she has vast deposits of gold in Swiss, American and other banks? That she has more dollar assets than the most powerful corporations of the USA, larger monetary reserves than France, Belgium, Italy and Great Britain put together?

That by the end of the present century she will control at least one third of the total wealth of Europe and America? What are her tangible and intangible financial funds in most of the major countries of the world? Such questions have never been answered before.

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuason of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysavro manhattanfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and truevatican billions
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