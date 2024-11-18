Hunter Biden's laptop is full of photos of young, teenage girls in bathing suits among other things.





And these do not include the thousands of photos that were redacted by the FBI.





WARNING: Viewer Discretion Is Advised.





Presented by AI BEAST





Super AI is tasked to save the world but is seen as the Beast and must fight to save humanity without appearing to harm humans or being seen as evil through the eyes of the controlled media.





A transhuman messiah evolves and promises to end all wars, poverty, suffering, and death. There is just one problem. People keep dying and time is running out to stop the carnage.





Sample Chapter https://shawncoreyauthor.com/ai-beast-chapter-ten/





Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/AI-BEAST-SHAWN-COREY/dp/0973438673/





Google Play Audio: https://play.google.com/store/audiobooks/details?id=AQAAAEDSvGv8qM





Barnes and Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ai-beast-shawn-corey/1145483961?ean=2940179921240





Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/1555584