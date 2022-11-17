Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biblical Health #33: Covid-19 Jab & Gain-Of-Function Dis-Traction...
22 views
channel image
Golgotha's144,000
Published 12 days ago |

            The only thing that can fool people since viruses have never been proven to exist, is to Gain legitimacy through conspiracy theories. In This case, the Wuhan lab leaked or escaped. It assumes the viruses exist and creates a line of propaganda not refutable. A masterful misdirection. The jab gets people to focus on protection further legitimizing viruses that are fiction.

jab, vaccines, biblical health, wuhan lab leek, gain of function, viruses, big pharma,

Keywords
vaccinesbig pharmavirusesjabgain of functionbiblical healthwuhan lab leek

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket