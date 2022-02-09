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THE KINGDOM OF GOD/CONSCIOUSNESS IS WITHIN YOU
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71 views • February 09, 2022
The kingdom of God, Jesus replied, is not something people will be able to see and point to. Then came these striking words: “Neither shall they say, Lo here! or, lo there! for, behold, the kingdom of God is within you.”
Christ never intended to build a religion on earth. People turned his message into a religion, that completely twists everything Christ ever said and turned it into the exact opposite of what he meant.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
Christ never intended to build a religion on earth. People turned his message into a religion, that completely twists everything Christ ever said and turned it into the exact opposite of what he meant.
https://www.suzannemassee.com
http://www.suzannemassee.blog
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