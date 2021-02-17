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Trump: Still the Most Hated Man in America
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70 views • February 17, 2021
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance marvels at the hatred for Donald Trump that reached another new high after the mid-term elections. Liberals are determined to believe he is a “white nationalist,” and his denials only make them hate him even more. Now, governors and congressmen are said to be “white supremacists”—“emboldened,” of course, by Donald Trump. If Democrats keep calling Republicans “white supremacist” might their feverish vision come true?
First posted to YouTube on November 9, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
First posted to YouTube on November 9, 2018. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
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