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San Diego Nov 2nd Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer Supports Forced COVID Vaccinations Crowd Is Bullying
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60 views • November 25, 2021
San Diego Nov 2nd Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer Supports Forced COVID Vaccinations Crowd Is Bullying
KUSI News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6ZCm4R8gu4
San Diego Sup. Terra Lawson-Remer supports forced vaccinations, because her daughter is exempt
KUSI News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6ZCm4R8gu4
San Diego Sup. Terra Lawson-Remer supports forced vaccinations, because her daughter is exempt
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