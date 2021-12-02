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Evidence that they knew the COVID jab would kill thousands
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130 views • December 02, 2021
Vernon Coleman, November 29, 2021
In February 2021, Pfizer and the FDA knew that the covid-19 jab was going to kill or maim thousands of healthy people. Here's the proof.
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.astandinthepark.org
In February 2021, Pfizer and the FDA knew that the covid-19 jab was going to kill or maim thousands of healthy people. Here's the proof.
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.astandinthepark.org
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