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Celebrities Call For No Sports On Sundays. Jason Whitlock, Danny Kanell Ask Congress To Pass Laws
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Danny Kanell calls for no youth on Sundays. Jason Whitlock is in harmony with this idea. College Football Announcer Wants Two ‘New Laws’ For Youth Sports. CBS Sports analyst and former college football quarterback Danny Kanell believes we need some new legislation when it comes to youth sports in our country. Sports Writer and award-winning Journalist Jason Whitlock also commented in support of no sports on Sundays.


Taking to social media early Sunday morning, Kanell sounded off live from his daughter’s volleyball tournament with a message for the powers that be.


Kanell is a father to three daughters, who he shares with his wife Courtenay, and the Florida State alum is ready for some changes when it comes to how their sporting events are handled.


“OK, a lot’s been made about what we’re going to do to save college sports. We need to save youth sports,” Kanell began. “We need to save parents from youth sports because I’m here at a volleyball tournament and it’s 7:40 on a Sunday.”


“We need to enforce some laws that you cannot start youth sports games on the weekend before 9 AM, and how ’bout no sports on Sundays? How ’bout that one?” the ex-NFL QB asked. “Let’s put those laws into effect.”


#NFL

#SundaySports

#YouthSports

#DannyKanell

#JasonWhitlock


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