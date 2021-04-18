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Bitcoin will make civilization sane again ["Bitcoin: Hard Money You Can't F*ck With" Book Review]
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1 view • April 18, 2021
This is the first book I've read about cryptocurrency, and I took away from it something invaluable, hope. Jason A. Williams, the author, gives us a lot of reason to be optimistic about a Bitcoin-powered future.
There's a lot of reason for pessimism about the near-term future, the next few decades, but after reading this book, I'm ultimately optimistic about this century. I think that cryptocurrency will be the vehicle that gets us to a freer, saner future.
I'd urge anyone interested in cryptocurrency to read this book. It's engaging, witty, and informative with really great chapter titles. It gives me the emotional fortitude to get through the shocking price swings that Bitcoin is prone to.
Everything mentioned here
https://marketplacegold.com/resources/education/117-bitcoin-hard-money
Order book
https://amzn.to/3g53b87
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I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
There's a lot of reason for pessimism about the near-term future, the next few decades, but after reading this book, I'm ultimately optimistic about this century. I think that cryptocurrency will be the vehicle that gets us to a freer, saner future.
I'd urge anyone interested in cryptocurrency to read this book. It's engaging, witty, and informative with really great chapter titles. It gives me the emotional fortitude to get through the shocking price swings that Bitcoin is prone to.
Everything mentioned here
https://marketplacegold.com/resources/education/117-bitcoin-hard-money
Order book
https://amzn.to/3g53b87
Stay on the cutting edge of cryptocurrency and digital gold, JOIN our weekly newsletter
https://marketplacegold.com/newsletter
Support MarketplaceGOLD
Donate
BTC: 3NPG27kVoBxyZNsCHXMGeZFLVWqVGGrjLP
Other Cryptos: https://marketplacegold.com/donate
Connect with MarketplaceGOLD
on Facebook
https://fb.me/marketplace.digitalgold
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketplacegld
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/Marketplace.Gold/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/marketplace-gold-empowering-commerce-for-the-money-of-the-future-278fe6f836a0
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland/posts/105496869088981957
on Minds
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1190701581012262912?referrer=jroseland
I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
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