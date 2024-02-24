Create New Account
Battle for #Rabotino - Russian Advance⚡️
Battle for #Rabotino - Russian Advance⚡️

🔹The RF Armed Forces successfully oust the enemy from #Rabotino. The video footage shows how armored vehicles entered the settlement (the geolocation of the equipment is marked with a tricolour).

🗄 Geo Referencing (https://t.me/creamy_caprice/4523?single)

💬 Military Chronicles wrote  at 13:34: "More than half of #Rabotino in #Zaporozhye is for the RF Armed Forces. The AFU continue to pull reserves from #Orekhov in the hope of fighting back and remaining in positions they entered with such difficulty."

❗️In addition to the clashes in the center, the remaining Ukrainian units are being encircled from the west and east."

