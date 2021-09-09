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WhistleBlower from a Hospital, 'Turn Off Your TV - Lies, Delta IS the Vax Injuries'
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941 views • September 09, 2021
"Sarah", a brave whistleblower from a major hospital in the US is Dumping the Truth on The Stew Peters Show. She tells of the lies about Delta, how Nothing changed only one directive from the Hospital Administration that says anything Delta yet, everything is still Covid19. Also She tells how the Main Stream Media is blatantly Lying.
Credit The Stew Peters Show and "Sarah" [thank you for your bravery]
stewpeters.tv
Credit The Stew Peters Show and "Sarah" [thank you for your bravery]
stewpeters.tv
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