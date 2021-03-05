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INTRO - The Anti Red - SAY NO TO SOCIALISM
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44 views • March 05, 2021
Hello! My name is Katerina, I was born in 1976 in USSR.
In 1993 after the collapse of USSR my family immigrated. We were ready to work hard and we hoped never to hear the words "socialism" and "communism" ever again.
Sadly, the interest for socialism and communism has grown so much, I cannot keep silent anymore. With my videos I hope to convince those who are willing to listen, that socialism is a very bad idea.
You can find me on Telegram at https://t.me/theantired
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtc0yiCKh2n8FzwZ-oztm9Q/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theantired/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a
In 1993 after the collapse of USSR my family immigrated. We were ready to work hard and we hoped never to hear the words "socialism" and "communism" ever again.
Sadly, the interest for socialism and communism has grown so much, I cannot keep silent anymore. With my videos I hope to convince those who are willing to listen, that socialism is a very bad idea.
You can find me on Telegram at https://t.me/theantired
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtc0yiCKh2n8FzwZ-oztm9Q/
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theantired/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a
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