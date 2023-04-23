Geoengineering Watch Global Alert News, April 22, 2023, # 402 ( Dane Wigington )

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Dane Wigington

Apr 22, 2023

https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org To support Geoengineering Watch: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-april-22-2023-402/

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008 Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. / @danewigington To read or post comments on this video, please go directly to the article: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/geoengineering-watch-global-alert-news-april-22-2023-402/

Our hope and goal is for this video to be forwarded far and wide. DO NOT re-upload any part of this copyrighted video. Record warmth to snow, back to record warmth and then back to snow again, all in the course of a week. Such extreme temperature and weather whiplash events aren't random acts of nature, they are the direct results of completely out of control climate engineering operations. The meltwater from chemically nucleated "snow" is contaminating waterways and farm fields. Though the Western US has been the target of relentless engineered winter weather in recent months, much of the rest of the planet is baking and burning with climate engineering operations further fueling the fire. Where do we go from here? All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness raising efforts can be carried out from your own home computer. Dane Wigington To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su... Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008 To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n... Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g... Must view, THE DIMMING, the most comprehensive climate engineering documentary: • The Dimming, Full... The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: • The Catastrophic ... To see firsthand film footage of the climate engineering impact on our forests and its vanishing inhabitants, view the new series: "Into The Wild, With Dane Wigington": • Into The Wild, Wi... In the attempt to answer as many questions as possible on the dire issue of climate engineering, Geoengineering Watch is producing a weekly “Climate Engineering News Q and A”: • Climate Engineeri... By submitting a question to this email [email protected] you are granting permission for your question and your first name to be read online. If you do not want your first name mentioned, please state that you wish to remain anonymous. Geoengineering Watch has conducted our first ever high altitude particulate testing. Film footage of the flight and lab testing processes are featured in “The Dimming”, a groundbreaking documentary that is currently in production. This is a new 12+ minute insight segment on the upcoming film. • Geoengineering Wa... This is a 4+ minute trailer of the groundbreaking documentary “The Dimming”: • The Dimming, Film... The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below: 2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/ 20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl... Geoengineering Watch t-shirts, cards and bumper stickers: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/g... To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigingt... https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeri... https://www.facebook.com/geoengineeri... https://www.facebook.com/TheDimming To follow us on Twitter, click here: https://twitter.com/GeoengineeringW https://twitter.com/RealGeoEngWatch To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our youtube channels below: Dane Wigington / @danewigington The Dimming / @thedimming Geoengineering Watch



